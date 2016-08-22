Wells Fargo - Short Sale Rejected - Looking For Suggestions

After dragging my short sale request out for almost ten months on a 3 family house, and after telling me they were going to order an appraisal they rejected my short sale request. The reason they gave me "Occupancy or Rented more than 18 months PFS/DIL requirement not met". Its a BS reason.

I am fighting it through the executive escalation team. Unfortunately because of my job I cannot miss payments on the mortgage to pressure the bank. This property is ruining me financially and mentally. I would love to hear ideas on any other options I might have to get Wells to reverse their decision. Does anybody have some contacts at Wells that have some decision making ability?

Thanks,