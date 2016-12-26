Wells Fargo Mortgage Transferred to Rushmore

Wells Fargo issued a short sale approval about 30 days ago. When the title work was updated we found out the mortgage had been transferred to Rushmore. I thought for sure we would start completely over. Thanks to a rep by the name of Diego he made it happen! Just received updated approval before Christmas. We are closing this Thursday the 29th!
I look forward to helping more homeowner's - short sales are for the greater good.
Let's keep em closing.
Views: 222
Comment
Great Job. Often checking title regularly is a great way to watch out for unexpected changes in the landscape which could be terrible when trying to complete the short sale process.
We found to check up on our files it would be great if they created a wellsfargo com status place where we can just check in. Again, happy to hear another short sale bites the dust.
Keep up the good work!
Jonathan Katz
888-665-8222
Glad to hear there was a smooth transition on this service release. Many times this is not the case.
310-564-6389
You need to be a member of Short Sale Superstars to add comments!
Join Short Sale Superstars