Wells Fargo Mortgage Transferred to Rushmore

Wells Fargo issued a short sale approval about 30 days ago. When the title work was updated we found out the mortgage had been transferred to Rushmore. I thought for sure we would start completely over. Thanks to a rep by the name of Diego he made it happen! Just received updated approval before Christmas. We are closing this Thursday the 29th!

I look forward to helping more homeowner's - short sales are for the greater good.

Let's keep em closing.