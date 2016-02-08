US Bank - VA loan

I am working with an active duty airman who is trying to get approved for a short sale through US Bank. We have been working towards this since July. We have the house in contract and cannot get further than the "in review" stage. We've been through 5 relationship managers and still nothing. VA is the investor. Is there anything else I can try. I've called and spoken to anyone that will help. The last time the file was reviewed was Jan. 25th. They did a liquidation appraisal back in August and since then we have had nothing. They were going to file a lis pendens but rescinded it so we are seemingly ok there.