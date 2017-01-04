Looking fir a 2nd lien which was Service released to Trinity Asset Management LLC in Jacksonvill FL, the company was closed in 2009 , any clues of where should i look ?
No MERS #, title company cannot locate the loan, it was last with SLS, then service released to Trinity, which was closed in 2009... No record since, any clue will be welcome
Is there a MERS #? Do you have title helping you track clues?
