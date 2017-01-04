TRINITY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC

Looking fir a 2nd lien which was Service released to Trinity Asset Management LLC in Jacksonvill FL, the company was closed in 2009 , any clues of where should i look ?

 

Comment by Oz Rabinovitz on January 4, 2017 at 2:55pm

No  MERS #, title company cannot locate the loan, it was last with SLS, then service released to Trinity, which was closed in 2009... No record since, any clue will be welcome 

Comment by Brett Goldsmith on January 4, 2017 at 2:33pm

Is there a MERS #? Do you have title helping you track clues?

[email protected]

310-564-6389

www.ishortsalenow.com

