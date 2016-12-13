Short Sale Processing Support

Why Use A Short Sale Processor?

“No one can whistle a symphony. It takes a whole orchestra to play it.”

Some agents will not touch a short sale file without their processor(s) and others are scared to relinquish any control whatsoever. We come across a mix of both and find that once an agent has a processor who adds enough value to their business they will never turn back.

A processor should know 10X than you about short sales and everything that goes into facilitating the transaction to the fullest. From client management, foreclosure postponement, servicer and investor guidelines, to completing a short sale with multiple mortgage liens, judgments, and tax liens, no transaction should be beyond your processors comprehension.

Many top producing agents see the following values in a high-end processor:

Leverage others to free up time to prospect and build their business.

Increase Value to clients with a loss mitigation team in their corner.

Expedite and Stream Line Short Sale Transactions

How To Compensate A Short Sale Processor

There are a few different ways that you may be able to have a short sale processor paid that can keep you from coming out of pocket. If the deal doesn’t close, the processor shouldn’t be paid a penny.

Here a few ways to compensate a processor depending on servicer and state guidelines.

Ask The Servicer To Pay The Fee On The Settlement Statement

The Buyer May Be Willing To Pay The Short Sale Processing Fee

Increase Commission Split Towards Listing Side To Offset Processor Fee Paid By Listing Side

Combination Of The Above

Give me a ring at 1-800-692-9960 to discuss the value we can add to your business in the short sale and loss mitigation realm of real estate.

[email protected]

310-564-6389

www.ishortsalenow.com