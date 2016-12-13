Short Sale Processing Support

Why Use A Short Sale Processor?
“No one can whistle a symphony. It takes a whole orchestra to play it.”
Some agents will not touch a short sale file without their processor(s) and others are scared to relinquish any control whatsoever. We come across a mix of both and find that once an agent has a processor who adds enough value to their business they will never turn back.
A processor should know 10X than you about short sales and everything that goes into facilitating the transaction to the fullest. From client management, foreclosure postponement, servicer and investor guidelines, to completing a short sale with multiple mortgage liens, judgments, and tax liens, no transaction should be beyond your processors comprehension.
Many top producing agents see the following values in a high-end processor:
How To Compensate A Short Sale Processor
There are a few different ways that you may be able to have a short sale processor paid that can keep you from coming out of pocket. If the deal doesn’t close, the processor shouldn’t be paid a penny.
Here a few ways to compensate a processor depending on servicer and state guidelines.
FACT - The highest and best use of any Agent's time is NOT spent sending in documents or waiting on hold with the banks.
I always tell Agents they should have a clue about short sales much like they should about taxes, but, there's a reason you let your Accountant deal with your taxes!!!
Fact is you'll help more people and make more money by using a short sale processor.
