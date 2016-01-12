Rushmore Loan Management Services and Citi 2nd

ARE SHORT SELLERS STILL GETTING THE SAME $10K RELOCATION AND HOW MUCH SHOULD I OFFER TO SECOND MORTGAGE ON THIS CASE. BIG THANKS FOR YOUR COMMENTS!

Views: 174

Comment

You need to be a member of Short Sale Superstars to add comments!

Join Short Sale Superstars

Members

© 2019   Created by Brett Goldsmith.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service

********************************** like buttons ************************