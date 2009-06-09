Reverse Mortgage Short Sale

Hello everybody:

I just got a listing on  a  Reverse Mortgage Loan and I will have to do a short sale because the owner owes more than the house is worth.  We are short by 20k. Does anybody here has done a short sale where the loan is a Reverse Mortgage?

Is the process the same as a regular Short Sale? Thanks,

Views: 148

Comment

You need to be a member of Short Sale Superstars to add comments!

Join Short Sale Superstars

Comment by Brett Goldsmith on May 6, 2016 at 9:30am

Reverse mortgage short sales have strict guidelines. No relocation incentive to seller and generally want an offer within 95% of the appraised value.

IF you would like any support or have questions, feel free to reach out.

[email protected]

310-564-6389

www.ishortsalenow.com

Members

© 2019   Created by Brett Goldsmith.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service

********************************** like buttons ************************