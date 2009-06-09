Reverse Mortgage Short Sale

Hello everybody:
I just got a listing on a Reverse Mortgage Loan and I will have to do a short sale because the owner owes more than the house is worth. We are short by 20k. Does anybody here has done a short sale where the loan is a Reverse Mortgage?
Is the process the same as a regular Short Sale? Thanks,
Views: 148
Comment
Reverse mortgage short sales have strict guidelines. No relocation incentive to seller and generally want an offer within 95% of the appraised value.
IF you would like any support or have questions, feel free to reach out.
310-564-6389
You need to be a member of Short Sale Superstars to add comments!
Join Short Sale Superstars