Nationstar is now Mr. Cooper! They do have a new Mr. Cooper letterhead authorization letter and they are still utilizing equator. Nothing internally has changed to our understanding of the short sale process for now. This was a move to re-brand the company.

Comment by Barry Levy CDPE on December 6, 2017 at 11:27am

I now have a nationstar short sale.  Can you recommend a contact person and phone number?

