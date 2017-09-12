Nationstar is now Mr. Cooper! They do have a new Mr. Cooper letterhead authorization letter and they are still utilizing equator. Nothing internally has changed to our understanding of the short sale process for now. This was a move to re-brand the company.
I now have a nationstar short sale. Can you recommend a contact person and phone number?
Barry Levy
remax allegiance
301-933-4252
