HUD lien junior to the first mortgage.

We had a surprise just before closing on what we thought was a traditional sale. We found out the seller had a loan modification in 2015 that include and $80,000 junior lien from HUD. This made the payoff about $20,000 short to close and HUD would have to agree to take $60,000 to $65,000 and release the lien and note. According to the seller's attorney, HUD doesn't negotiate. I don't believe that because after 500+ closed short sales I've never experienced a lender that would not work with us.

QUESTION: Has anyone in SuperStar land negotiated a short sale with HUD as the junior lien holder and will they negotiate?