Franklin Still Killing Short Sales

I was hired by the listing agent to save this short sale Franklin played their silly games. We offered $12,000.00 They countered back at $20,000.00 Buyer walked. Month and a half later obtained new buyer, whose offer was approved by and the first lien holder, and allowing $20,000.00 to Franklin. They came back and countered at$28,000.00 claim they have new guideline. That is a crock. This one will end up in foreclosure. Other than preaching to the choir, who can we reach out to stop this nonsense

Tony Morales

TM Short Sales Consulting