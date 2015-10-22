Franklin Still Killing Short Sales

I was hired by the listing agent to save this short sale  Franklin played their silly games. We offered $12,000.00   They countered back at $20,000.00  Buyer walked. Month and a half later obtained new buyer, whose offer was approved by  and the first lien holder, and allowing $20,000.00 to Franklin. They came back and countered at$28,000.00 claim they have new guideline. That is a crock.  This one will end up in foreclosure. Other than preaching to the choir, who can we reach out to stop this nonsense

Tony Morales

TM Short Sales Consulting

