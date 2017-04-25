Just initiating a short sale with Ditech with Ginnie Mae as the investor. Trying to see if I need to start off the jump escalating anything to at least get off on the right track... Does anyone know if the servicer will pay for a short sale processor..? Thanks
Views: 222
Comment
Thanks Brett
Most servicers and investors don't pay ss processing fee's, but it's worth a try! They will generally pay out a fee to the settlement agent or attorney. Ditech services many FNMA and Ginne Mae and govenrment entity's are usually tougher on paying out those sort of fee's that they would classify as non allowable.
310-564-6389
You need to be a member of Short Sale Superstars to add comments!
Join Short Sale Superstars