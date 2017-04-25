Ditech

Just initiating a short sale with Ditech with Ginnie Mae as the investor. Trying to see if I need to start off the jump escalating anything to at least get off on the right track...   Does anyone know if the servicer will pay for a short sale processor..? Thanks

Comment by Robert on April 25, 2017 at 9:55am

Thanks Brett

Comment by Brett Goldsmith on April 25, 2017 at 9:45am

Most servicers and investors don't pay ss processing fee's, but it's worth a try! They will generally pay out a fee to the settlement agent or attorney. Ditech services many FNMA and Ginne Mae and govenrment entity's are usually tougher on paying out those sort of fee's that they would classify as non allowable.

