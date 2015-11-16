I live in New Jersey and want to buy a short sale in Perth amboy NJ. Wells FARGO has the first mortgage and chase has the second lien on the property.

The short sale has been approved but Wells Fargo wants to give Chase only 6000 dollars but Chase wants 12,300.

Both of them are not agreeing on the amount.

The sale price of the property is 250,000 which I am ready to pay. What should I do. I am in a fix.