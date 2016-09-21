I have a short sale signed up out of Tulsa OK for the Bank of Oklahoma. Part of BOK Financial Corp, BOKF, which operates seven banking divisions: Bank of Arkansas, Bank of Albuquerque, Bank of Arizona, Bank of Kansas City,Bank of Oklahoma, Bank of Texas, and Colorado State Bank and Trust.

I have searched their site for the better part of an hour, and Bank of Texas which is a mirror of the Oklahoma site, with not a page, paragraph, link, phone number, department or even direct searches for short sale or mortgage help, or RMAs showing up anywhere. Has anybody done a short sale with Bank of Oklahoma, or any of the BOKF affiliates and have their short sale department contact and fax information? Could not find them on our site either.