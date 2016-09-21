I have a short sale signed up out of Tulsa OK for the Bank of Oklahoma. Part of BOK Financial Corp, BOKF, which operates seven banking divisions: Bank of Arkansas, Bank of Albuquerque, Bank of Arizona, Bank of Kansas City,Bank of Oklahoma, Bank of Texas, and Colorado State Bank and Trust.
I have searched their site for the better part of an hour, and Bank of Texas which is a mirror of the Oklahoma site, with not a page, paragraph, link, phone number, department or even direct searches for short sale or mortgage help, or RMAs showing up anywhere. Has anybody done a short sale with Bank of Oklahoma, or any of the BOKF affiliates and have their short sale department contact and fax information? Could not find them on our site either.
Hi Vincent,
This happens a lot in my experience. Over time, I've compiled a list of bank contact info, but I don't have that one available. You'll probably need to go the old-fashioned route of asking customer service to help you find the loss mitigation department. Sometimes they don't even know! I would think that such general info would be readily available on a bank's website, but it is very frustrating. Good luck in your hunt!
