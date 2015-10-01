Appraisals

I am currently having problems with appraisal coming in to high. This makes it difficult to get offers on these properties. I keep fighting the appraised values but it seems like it is an endless task. I have found contacting the Financial Consumer Protection Bureau has helped is most cases. They don't ignore you they respond with in a few days. I have managed to over turn appraised value with their help. I don't know if anyone else is having these problems but please share with me any of your ideas about appraisal values.