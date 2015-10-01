Appraisals

I am currently having problems with appraisal coming in to high. This makes it difficult to get offers on these properties. I keep fighting the appraised values but it seems like it is an endless task. I have found contacting the Financial Consumer Protection Bureau has helped is most cases. They don't ignore you they respond with in a few days. I have managed to over turn appraised value with their help. I don't know if anyone else is having these problems but please share with me any of your ideas about appraisal values.
What I found is to document all the issues, interior and exterior, with a home and be present when the appraisal is being done. In no circumstance rely on an exterior or curb appraisal only. My experience is the appraisers are fair in determining home values. You just need to be thorough and detailed with issues when the appraiser arrives. Hope this helps..
