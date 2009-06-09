Vincent Gaines's Page

Vincent Gaines
Vincent Gaines posted a status
"Are there any tax lien attorneys in this group that are familiar with processing surplus petitions for the rightful owners?"
20 minutes ago
Vincent Gaines posted a status
"Always looking for good cash flow opportunities in MD, FL and NY. I prefer the BRRR method of investing."
34 minutes ago
Vincent Gaines is now a member of Short Sale Superstars
5 hours ago
I'm a real estate professional who invests in MD, NY, and Fl.I'm purchase properties in distressed condition and close quickly.

