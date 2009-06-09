Norman Davis
  • Florida
Share on Facebook
Share
  • Blog Posts
  • Discussions
  • Groups
 

Norman Davis's Page

Latest Activity

Norman Davis is now a member of Short Sale Superstars
38 minutes ago
Welcome Them!

Profile Information

First Name
Norman
Last Name
Davis
Are you a...
Agent
State
Florida
City
Land O Lakes
My Profile
Professional Credentials
-Licensed Real Estate Professional
-Member of Greater Tampa Association of Realtors
-Member of The National Association of Realtors
-Graduate of Weichert Academy and Member of Harris Real Estate University
-Accredited Luxury Home Specialist
-Master Short Sale Certification
-Certified Property Management Specialist
-Certified Foreclosure Prevention Specialist
-Accredited Short Sale Designation
-Equator Short Sale Agent Certification and RES.Net Pro Plus and Equator member
-Certified BPO Specialist
-REO Specialist Designation
-E-Pro Designations
Business Philosophy
-Tailor services to meet specific real estate needs of the client.
-Provide guidance and counseling during the real estate process.
-Focus on and provide person-to-person customer service.
Education
-Graduate of Carthage College, Kenosha, Wisconsin
-B.S. Accounting, Certified Fraud Examiner
Personal
-Resident of Pasco County
-Experienced in relocation
-Serving Hillsborough, Pasco and surrounding Counties

Comment Wall

You need to be a member of Short Sale Superstars to add comments!

Join Short Sale Superstars

  • No comments yet!
 
 
 

Members

© 2021   Created by Brett Goldsmith.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service

********************************** like buttons ************************