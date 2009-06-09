latika archuleta's Page

latika archuleta
  • Female
  • Stone Mountain, GA
  • United States
  • Georgia
latika archuleta posted a group
Thumbnail

NewREZ

NewRez LLC NMLS# 30131100 Virginia Drive, Suite 125 Fort Washington PA 19034www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org  NewRez NMLS Consumer Access Begin the process of contacting your mortgage servicing team by clicking on the image of the billing statement below that looks like your statement.…See More
latika archuleta joined Mori Langshaw Sr's group
Thumbnail

Reverse Mortgage Short Sales

If you have a client that has done a reverse mortgage and now needs to short sale, this is the groupSee More
latika archuleta posted a status
"https://housesmartchick.blogspot.com/"
First Name
latika
Last Name
archuleta
Are you a...
Agent
State
Georgia
City
Stone Mountain
My Profile
Experienced Real Estate Professional assisting buyers and seller in metro Atlanta. Listing and selling short sale properties. I am a HUD certified Housing Counselor though Neighbor Works and have participated in "Hope Now" events thought out Metro Atlanta I have Extensive Short Sale, Probate and Short Sale and REO experience working for many asset managers and being a Priority Partner for many Lenders. I can problem solve and facilitate any transaction.

Who determines the value of a Short Sale?

Valuation of the short sale is one of the most important parts of the transaction.  Of course when I am the lisitng agent, I complete my own BPO, submitt my findings to the bank to justify my MLS price and then request a formal BPO. 

I am also an REO broker and it amazes me how the banks fight over values preforecosure and spend thousands post foreclosure!

I am happy to receive the REO listings that I get, however in monay cases a Short Sale is more economical and better for…

