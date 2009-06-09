John "Genius" Lewis
  • New Jersey
Share on Facebook
Share
  • Blog Posts
  • Discussions
  • Groups
 

John "Genius" Lewis's Page

Latest Activity

John "Genius" Lewis is now a member of Short Sale Superstars
54 minutes ago
Welcome Them!

Profile Information

First Name
John
Last Name
Lewis
Are you a...
Agent
State
New Jersey
City
Montclair
My Profile
Specializing in Distressed Properties and Foreclosures, I have been regarded as "the angel realtor."

Before getting licensed I have been investing real estate. Also, I have been on both sides of the foreclosure process and that unique experience has given me the edge in this business to truly help my clients. Call me today and find out for yourself.

Comment Wall

You need to be a member of Short Sale Superstars to add comments!

Join Short Sale Superstars

  • No comments yet!
 
 
 

Members

© 2020   Created by Brett Goldsmith.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service

********************************** like buttons ************************