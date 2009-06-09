JamesShort's Page

JamesShort
My Profile
DO..NOT..COLLECT MY DATA FOR MARKETING...DO...NOT...THANK YOU

I need a real short sale rock star to help me buy REOs and Short Sale Properties.

I was a rep in Bank of America’s Short Sale Department and
I was a Mortgage Broker...
and I was a very fortunate real estate investor in Baltimore ) 2003-2006)

Please if you are not interested PLEASE pass this on to someone you RESPECT and LIKE.

I am REAL
I was an airline pilot..
Four months ago I was in Iraq, I am now in Somalia... between 2016 and 2020 I was in Afghanistan

I will be ( Should be) back in Atlantic Beach April 2.

I would like to start a conversation NOW.
Thank you

JamesSHORT
443-415-4025
[email protected]

