Brad Williams
  • Male
  • Richardson, TX
  • United States
  • Texas
Share on Facebook
Share
  • Blog Posts
  • Discussions
  • Groups
 

Brad Williams's Page

Latest Activity

Brad Williams is now a member of Short Sale Superstars
1 hour ago
Welcome Them!

Profile Information

First Name
Brad
Last Name
Williams
Are you a...
Agent
State
Texas
City
Richardson
My Profile
Dr. Williams has practiced Cosmetic and Family Dentistry in Plano, TX for 40 years with a background in Biology. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Texas A&M University in 1976, graduated from Baylor College of Dentistry in 1979. He taught in the Pediatric Clinic until opening his private practice in April of 1980. After 40 years of serving his family of patients, he has joined eXp Realty and is super excited to bring his exceptional level of personal service to his new, family of clients.

Comment Wall

You need to be a member of Short Sale Superstars to add comments!

Join Short Sale Superstars

  • No comments yet!
 
 
 

Members

© 2020   Created by Brett Goldsmith.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service

********************************** like buttons ************************