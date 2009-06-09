Brad Williams's Page

Dr. Williams has practiced Cosmetic and Family Dentistry in Plano, TX for 40 years with a background in Biology. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Texas A&M University in 1976, graduated from Baylor College of Dentistry in 1979. He taught in the Pediatric Clinic until opening his private practice in April of 1980. After 40 years of serving his family of patients, he has joined eXp Realty and is super excited to bring his exceptional level of personal service to his new, family of clients.
