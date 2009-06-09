Chris Gurnee's Page

Chris Gurnee
Leading a team with over four decades of real estate experience, Chris Gurnee’s well-established reputation has made him a frontrunner in the Seattle real estate market. As a born-and-raised Seattle native, Gurnee’s success is built on his unparalleled market knowledge, expert negotiation skills, and first-class marketing that sets the standard for luxury in the Seattle marketplace and beyond. As a broker for over 18 years, his business is comprised of many repeat clients and referrals who have had the opportunity to witness his skills firsthand. Distinguished buyers and sellers trust Gurnee to guide them through every step of the transaction process and achieve above-market results under his masterful guidance. Due to transacting over 3000 plus sales across the entire Seattle area – and successfully representing more than $700 million in real estate – Gurnee has earned a reputation for phenomenal results with both buyers and sellers. He is committed to ensuring those seeking to sell or purchase homes in Seattle can do so in the most enjoyable, hassle-free way possible.

