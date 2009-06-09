Mr. Cooper

NationStar Short Sale Informations

 

 

Mr. Cooper is now using equator.com. Initiate your short sale there.

Escalation email: [email protected]

Depending on the loan type Mr. Cooper may have the file go through the 3rd party auction platform xome.

Messy Foreclosure defense. 4 liens on property!

Started by Russ Trinidad. Last reply by Russ Trinidad Dec 5, 2018. 9 Replies

My client (Seller) originally bought a home with a 1st and 2nd mortgage with CMG Financial in 2006. The mortgage started slipping away from him so he entered a foreclosure defense agreement with an…Continue

AUCTION after executed contract???? to 2 veterans????

Started by Wanda martinez. Last reply by Donte Tribble Apr 5, 2018. 8 Replies

We want to escalated this from Nationstar.... We have an executed contract for 4 months .....  NOW, Nationstar wants to start an AUCTION.... the seller is a veteran with a hardship and the buyer is a…Continue

FHA Denial for Surplus of Income

Started by Shawn Lowery. Last reply by Minna Reid Oct 11, 2017. 3 Replies

Nationstar, FHA loan, mortgagor denied short sale eligibility and instead offered forbearance.  Here is message from loan rep:At this time the home owner is not eligible to participate in the short…Continue

Nationstart will not accept to start a short sale

Started by Elvira Quiray. Last reply by Ben Benita Apr 26, 2017. 1 Reply

Hi All,I need your comments on this situation I have. The sheriff sale date is in a week.  I have called Nationstar and they will not accept the short sale because the sheriff sale is too close. Just…Continue

Comment by Annie Ann on June 22, 2022 at 5:22am

Mr. Cooper needs to work with the buyers, we are in 2022 and property prices are escalating to an extreme, people can hardly afford a thing. they need to work with the buyers on all short sales because everyone would like to own a home, some investors asking price is wayyyyy more than an average fully renovated home priced for sale. Especially in New York City. Also the short sale department need to figure out another way in processing a short sale because equator makes no sense and not all agents have equator whereas their brokers take a very long time to work with them. On equator theres always some none sense with uploading documents. It takes a while before the file has been initiated, although you initiate the short sale online on equator you still have to contact the department via phone and still either fax or email your authorization, i have had instances where i was asked to submit the short sale package by fax and or email to find out 1 week later i need to initiate the file on equator. 

Comment by Short Sale Superstars LLC on June 6, 2019 at 5:52am

Nationstar is now Mr. Cooper. They pay towards seller closing costs and approve or deny certain fee's. If you are asking if they will pay a credit towards buyer closing costs, typically only if buyer is obtaining government financing.

Comment by albert on June 6, 2019 at 5:36am

Bret thank you for your imput. Do you think nationstar will pay for closing cost if a offer at full valuation. Is there a net a bank is looking for. 

Comment by Short Sale Superstars LLC on June 6, 2019 at 4:05am

@albert likely won't happen unless if offer is at value or above. [email protected] 310-564-6389 www.ishortsalenow.com

Comment by albert on June 4, 2019 at 9:16am

Trying to stop a home going to auction.com/xome. We have a strong valid offer. What are the steps. Property has damage. Waiting on values to come back. 

Comment by Tony Morales on June 3, 2019 at 4:53am

Ale  there is no set net % with Fannie Mae  .  Of course they will always counter the submitted offer at the whatever value the BPO came in at. Thats not to say they will not approve a lower offer that is in the "ballpark" of the BPO value or reconsider after you do a value dispute on the Homepath website

Comment by albert on June 3, 2019 at 4:40am

Is there a  net % the bank is looking for fannie mae loans after bpo/appraisal?

Comment by Deb Orth on May 9, 2019 at 4:06am
Help! Nationstar VP signed off on a Certificate of Satisfaction for a HELOC lien transfered to them from Suntrust/Centex in 2004. They signed it in February but have not recorded the release at the courthouse. It is holding up closing and we have been given only one extension from Bayview. Who do you know whom I can contact at Nationstar to get them to either get the release recorded or send it to us and we'll get our attorney to get it recorded.
Comment by Neil L. on March 28, 2017 at 8:13am

Thanks Tony!

Comment by Tony Morales on March 28, 2017 at 3:25am

response to Neil  here is NS non auction guideline  If the sale price is 100% of their obtained value  or the net is 90% of it  then it bypasses the auction process. If a property has significant damage or repairs needed  then, as long as you provide them with evidence; contractors estimate, pictures , etc  then they will be convinced to keep the file in house.. But remember, you still have to give them a valid offer.

 

