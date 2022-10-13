Hello Agents, I am back! Now that there is no more Mortgage Debt Relief Program, what would be our ammunition to face our 2022 Short Sales?

Comment by Minna Reid 40 minutes ago

This has never actually expired and is currently in place through 2025.

