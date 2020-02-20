Planet Home Lending - Does anyone have their short sale forms? Also do you know if they allow relocation assistance?

Comment by Russ Trinidad 28 minutes ago

Hi Brett thanks for your response. Im not sure who it investor or insurer is. Im not sure where to find that information. Thanks again for your help! 

Comment by Brett Goldsmith 40 minutes ago
Who's the investor on the loan or insurer? Planet home lending uses generic forms to my understanding.

