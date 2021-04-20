When we invest in the stock market, we often hear others say that we must be wary of short-selling when investing in stocks. For novice investors, we don’t understand the meaning or the risks. Next, everyone You will know after reading this article.

1. What does it mean to sell short stocks?

Short selling, also known as short selling, is an investment term and a mode of operation for financial assets.

Short selling is usually an operation when it is predicted that the market will fall. When the price of the securities is high, the securities are borrowed from the broker and then sold. When the price of the securities is low, the securities are bought back from the market and returned to the broker to earn the price difference. However, if the market price does not fall but rises, more money will be paid to repurchase the securities to be returned, thereby causing losses.

How to operate short stocks

Traditional stock market rises and investment talents will make profits. Short selling is a special operation method that investors can also make profits when the market falls. If the market declines as expected, the difference can be earned when the low price covers. If the market does not fall but rises instead, there is no limit to price increase in theory, and heavy losses will be caused when covering up, so the risk is high and the speculation is high.

Because of its high speculative nature, not every stock exchange allows short selling; even if it is allowed, there are often more restrictions.

For example, for example, a hard drive is worth 500 yuan today, but you think the price will fall tomorrow, so you borrow a hard drive from Xiao Zhang and sell it for 500 yuan. Sure enough, the price of the hard drive dropped sharply the next day. It was only worth 250 yuan. Then you bought another hard drive for 250 yuan and returned it to Xiao Zhang. In the process, you made 250 yuan in vain. This is short-selling.

2. What are the risks of shorting the stock market?

1. Unlimited loss: In theory, if the underlying stock price rises instead of falling, the short position may cause unlimited losses. However, if you use derivatives, you can attach a stop loss to your position to protect yourself.

2. Falling into a "short squeeze": When the market price rises, short sellers will rush to exit their positions, pushing prices up further and causing more short sellers to close their positions.

3. Stocks that cannot be borrowed: It is possible that you may not even be able to find people who are willing to lend you stocks-this is called borrowing stocks for free.

In addition to the risk of investors short selling, this approach can affect the entire market. If a large number of market participants decide to short the stock, their collective actions will have a huge impact on the company's stock price. It is not known that investors are prohibited from short selling. For example, during the 2008 financial crisis, it was forbidden to shorten the stocks of certain banks and financial institutions.

In summary, we know that the risk of short stocks is great, because short-selling profits can only accurately predict the short-term downward trend. Once there is a prediction error, you have to use a high price to buy back the stock. This way you lose money. The risk is still quite large, we must be cautious.