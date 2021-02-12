NOVAD REVERSE MORTGAGE

Hi fellow Realtors! been awhile since I have been here but boy do I need help!


I have a Celink reverse mortgage that was just transferred to Novad for servicing. For starters, If the owner is alive and not in a facility, does he have to occupy the house in order to do a short sale?

Comment by Brett Goldsmith 32 minutes ago

Hi there. No, the house needs to be vacant or you need a letter stating they are moving out of the house for a reverse mortgage short sale. Novad is HUD's national servicing. They will accept an offer at 95% of the appraised value.

Reach out if you need any help!

[email protected]

310-564-6389

