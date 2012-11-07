Help with foreclosure date

I have a client who wants to short sale but their foreclosure date is Dec 4th which is very little time. Is the only way to stop the foreclosure date with a contract? The home is not in good condition but the owner is willing to do a little work which should help get it sold quicker. Please advise...Wells is the servicer which I have heard bad things about!
I just went to court with a seller to extend a foreclosure date. But we answered the motion and were under contract when we went to court. The judge gave us a 90 day extension, but not so sure he would have if we weren't under contract. Sellers need to realize that they cannot wait until a sale date is set, then try to do a short sale.
