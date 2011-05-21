Transaction Management Systems

Does anyone know of a good Transaction Management System that can be used for everything:
REO list properties including expense tracking
Short Sales including ss package organizing, sorting, page numbering, headers with loan number and customer name, 1etc
Regular Listings
Buyer client transactions
Thanks,
Bill
Views: 109
has anyone tried http://www.saveyourshortsale.com/shortsalesoftware.html ?
the pricing seems a little too good to be true.....
does short sale commander integrate with equator?? does any of them?
Thanks Bryant, I use short sale commander and it's very good for short sales and some regular sales. However, it doesn't work for REOs.
I guess I'm looking for utopia and it's probably not cost effective for a company to develop software that accommodates all three types for both sellers and buyers.
