Transaction Management Systems

Does anyone know of a good Transaction Management System that can be used for everything:

REO list properties including expense tracking

Short Sales including ss package organizing, sorting, page numbering, headers with loan number and customer name, 1etc

Regular Listings

Buyer client transactions

 

Thanks,

Bill

 

Comment by HarryJohnson 1 hour ago

Perhaps you need some plugin that will help you solve this problem. Usually, if I have problems or some shortcomings in the work of the site, then first of all I look at the plugins on the Amasty website. I recently purchased rma module plugin to improve site performance. The plugin is really great quality, so I recommend this company to you.

Comment by Wendy Smith on October 5, 2012 at 6:54am

has anyone tried  http://www.saveyourshortsale.com/shortsalesoftware.html  ?

the pricing seems a little too good to be true.....

Comment by Ryan S. Carrigan, J.D. on November 1, 2011 at 4:42pm

does short sale commander integrate with equator?? does any of them?

Comment by Bill Travis on May 21, 2011 at 4:12pm
I'll do that because I like most of their software, and I know they keep trying to improve, so I'll keep working with it and see what happens.
Comment by Bryant Tutas on May 21, 2011 at 3:01pm
Bill I believe they are going to be launching some new stuff in the near future that will make it more user friendly for REOs. Star tuned :)
Comment by Bill Travis on May 21, 2011 at 2:02pm

Thanks Bryant, I use short sale commander and it's very good for short sales and some regular sales. However, it doesn't work for REOs.

I guess I'm looking for utopia and it's probably not cost effective for a company to develop software that accommodates all three types for both sellers and buyers.

Comment by Bryant Tutas on May 21, 2011 at 9:42am
Bill. Try shortsalecommander.com

