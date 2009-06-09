newton pereira
  • New York
Share on Facebook
Share
  • Blog Posts
  • Discussions
  • Groups
 

newton pereira's Page

Latest Activity

newton pereira is now a member of Short Sale Superstars
59 minutes ago
Welcome Them!

Profile Information

First Name
newton
Last Name
pereira
Are you a...
Investor
State
New York
City
EAST ROCKAWAY

Comment Wall

You need to be a member of Short Sale Superstars to add comments!

Join Short Sale Superstars

  • No comments yet!
 
 
 

Members

© 2020   Created by Brett Goldsmith.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service

********************************** like buttons ************************