YASNA ROSSO's Page

Yasna Rosso Realtor - California and International California Department of Real Estate Licensed #01309886
Yasna Rosso has an entrepreneurial zeal, a demanding work ethic, and hyper-focused attention to detail. With over 19 years of experience, Yasna is highly skilled in finding the right home to meet the needs of every unique individual or couple that walks through the door. She is well versed in advocating for her clients with banks, investors, lending institutions, owners, contractors, and building management. In her time spent with real estate companies Century 21, Home Team Realty, and more recently Keller Williams Coastal Properties Yasna has successfully closed hundreds of residential and commercial sales. From the start of the purchase or sale of a home, Yasna ensures her clients are knowledgeable of the process every step of the way. In order to keep herself up to date with the housing market, new laws, and realtor tips Yasna is a member of the National Association of Realtor, California Association of Realtor, South Bay Association of Realtor, Asian Real Estate Association of America, and the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals. Yasna is also certified in Rest Net and REO Transaction, REAP, Rent Control and Section 8, short sales, and probate real estate. She was recently recognized by Keller Williams Coastal Properties and Keller Williams Luxury International for her outstanding sales achievement in performance and production.
Yasna Rosso Email: [email protected] Address: Postal Office 1712 Sunset Beach, Ca 90742 Phone: 1-310-702-7791 Accomplished realtor and entrepreneur with proven sales track record. Able to generate own business through aggressive prospecting and networking. Successful in closing business, working with banks, investors, lending institutions, owners, contractors, building management and developing long term relationships with clients.
Skills Conscientious team player who is highly organized, dedicated and committed to professionalism. A results-driven achiever with exemplary planning and organizational skills, whose strengths include cultural sensitivity and an ability to build rapport with a diverse workforce in multicultural settings.
Real Estate marketing knowledge, excellent selling skills, persuasion and negotiation, attention to details, computer competence, being able to work under pressure, a professional manner, holding a real estate license, bilingual in Spanish.
Experience 2007- 2019-Present Realtor. Home Team Realty. Torrance, Ca 90505 2019 – 2020 Realtor. Keller Williams Coastal Properties. Long Beach, Ca 90803 2001- 2007 Realtor. Century 21 Exclusive Realtor. Torrance, Ca 90505 Realtor: Represent Sellers and Buyers in real estate transactions in California and Internationally. Investor relations, contracts, negotiations, valuations, property preservation, relocation, BPO and REO turn around. Inspect and evaluated prospective property. Residential and Commercial sales, comprehensive understanding of Short Sales and REO Asset disposition for residential and commercial property. Successfully managed all aspects of the home buying and selling process, including home inspection, valuations and home loan process. Educated clients through transaction process that maximized their financial returns. Negotiated loan and terms conditions. Auction coordination. Re-sales activities. Listing exposure. Property management, tenant relations, sub-lease and lease agreements, vendor coordination, property monitoring. Real Estate Probate and Estate Administrator. 1996 - Present Field Services Inspection Residential and Commercial.
Conducted inspections and evaluations of foreclosure, residential, commercial and industrial properties, insurance loss, merchant site inspection and verification. Mobile homes inspection, Construction inspection process, condition reports. Insurance loss inspections. Property preservation, for banks, mortgage lenders, investors and insurance companies.
2011-2011 Residential and Commercial Sales. Tyco Corp. ADT Security Services.
Sales and Operations.
1994 -2011 Entrepreneur/Business Owner. European Cleaning & Janitorial Services. Redondo Beach, Ca
Developed and implemented successful business. Built a client base over 140 accounts, increase productivity by providing efficient and professional services. Supervised and train staff of 10 or more employees while instilling a high standard of performance.
1991-1994
Safety Inspector. Southern Pacific Railroad. Long Beach, Ca
Computer built trains. Extensive knowledge of intermodal interchange agreement.
1989 -1991 Human Resources Administrator. American Marketing Works. Gardena, Ca
Provide generalist Human Resources support for over 300 employees by implementing policies and procedures relating to payroll, recruiting and employee relations. Trained, supervised and mentored reception and administrative staff members.
1984 – 1985 Director Assistant. Connection Communication of America, Hollywood, Ca Channel
46. Program name: Hombre Nuevo - New Man.
Work with the director to coordinate and supervise daily operations. Monitor the attainment of objectives and represent the company when needed.
Affiliations Member of the National Association of Realtor, California Association of Realtor, South Bay Association of Realtor, CRMLS, Multi Listing Services, AREAA, Asian Real Estate Association of America. NAHREP, National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals.
Education 2001 California Department of Real Estate. Licensed # 01309886
Rest Net and REO Trans Agent Certification Program. (The Five Start Institute).
REAP, Rent Control and Section 8. Integrated Asset Services. (IAS), Selling Income Property Certified.
Certified REO/Foreclosed Property. Listing Agent Specialist
Department of Real Estate. Fundamental of Foreclosure
Real Estate Economics. Certified Probate Real Estate Specialist. (CPRES).
Certified Probate Real Estate Specialist.
Completed Various Business Courses and Seminars
1986 – 1988 TransWestern Institute. Long Beach, Ca
1982 – 1984 Catawba Valley College. Hickory, NC
1980 – 1982 Universidad del Norte. Antofagasta Chile.
References Available Upon Request.
