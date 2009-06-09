Wendy Martin
  • Oregon &amp; Washington
Share on Facebook
Share
  • Blog Posts
  • Discussions
  • Groups
 

Wendy Martin's Page

Latest Activity

Wendy Martin is now a member of Short Sale Superstars
1 hour ago
Welcome Them!

Profile Information

First Name
Wendy
Last Name
Martin
Are you a...
Agent
State
Oregon & Washington
City
Portland
My Profile
17 years REO, Short Sale and BPO experience. Covering ALL of Oregon & Washington states. Certified Short Sale Specialist, Certified NABPOP agent, Certified Foreclosure Alternatives Consultant.

Comment Wall

You need to be a member of Short Sale Superstars to add comments!

Join Short Sale Superstars

  • No comments yet!
 
 
 

Members

© 2021   Created by Brett Goldsmith.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service

********************************** like buttons ************************