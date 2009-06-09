Tramaine Chatman-Rose
  • TX
Tramaine Chatman-Rose's Page

Tramaine Chatman-Rose is now a member of Short Sale Superstars
1 hour ago
am a seasoned real estate broker and the proud owner of The Real Estate Direct Group, based in Sugar Land, TX. With a 16-year track record in real estate sales and 5 years specializing in Broker Price Opinions (BPOs), I am registered with reputable entities such as Stewart Valuation, Clear Capital, Asset Val, and PCV.

In addition to my extensive experience in selling real estate, I bring valuable insights from my background in mortgage lending and new home sales.

My credentials include notable real estate certifications such as the Short Sale and Foreclosures Resources Certification, Graduate, REALTOR® Institute (GRI), Social Media Marketing Strategist Certification, Commitment to Excellence Certification, and Certified Short Sale Negotiator. These certifications underscore my commitment to staying abreast of industry trends and adhering to best practices.

I specialize in various real estate transactions, including sales of developed and undeveloped land, condominiums, and townhomes, as well as facilitating leases and new home sales. My expertise lies in providing comprehensive solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of clients across different property types and situations.

