Sandy Deignan's Page

Sandy is the Principal Broker & Owner of SD Realty Associates, LLC. Sandy specializes in Residential Sales, Short Sales & Foreclosures. She has been a full time Real Estate Agent for over 12 years.
Sandy has worked for RE/Max, Century 21 & EXIT Realty. Sandy’s experience allows for just the right focus, attention to detail, client service and professionalism needed to get your home sold or help a buyer find their perfect home.
Sandy Has received the Rhode Island Monthly 5 Star Professional Award for 9 years. In her two years at Century 21 she received the Quality Service Award for both years. And, for 5 years in a row has received the Greater Providence Board of Realtors Circle of Excellence Award.
Her certifications include Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA), Certified Military Residential Specialist (CMRS), Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE), Short Sale & Foreclosure Resource (SFR), Broker’s Price Opinion Resource (BPOR) & Advanced Digital Marketing Techniques Certification (E-Pro).
Every transaction builds my reputation.
My mission is to build a positive reputation
one transaction at a time.
Comment Wall
You need to be a member of Short Sale Superstars to add comments!
Short Sale Superstars, LLC and www.ShortSaleSuperstars.com does not endorse the real estate agents, loan officers, attorneys, real estate brokers and other participants listed on this site. These real estate profiles, blogs, blog entries and forums are provided here as a courtesy to our visitors to help them make an informed decision when buying or selling a short sale. Short Sale Superstars, LLC takes no responsibility for the content on these pages that are written by the members of this community.
Comment Wall
You need to be a member of Short Sale Superstars to add comments!
Join Short Sale Superstars