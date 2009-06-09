Russ Trinidad's Page

228 members110 Comments 19 Likes
464 members238 Comments 30 Likes
1980 members3539 Comments 88 Likes
532 members436 Comments 29 Likes
806 members459 Comments 92 Likes
Started this discussion. Last reply by Brian Avery Jan 30, 2014. 1 Reply 1 Like
I closed an Investor HAFA short sale May 2013 with OCWEN. It was approved HAFA because the seller is a retired Military Vet. The sellers just received a 1099 for $100k for the principal short amount.…Continue
Started this discussion. Last reply by Ron Scribner Jun 27, 2013. 2 Replies 0 Likes
Hi, this might be a silly question but is the New Duel Tracking (Homeowner’s bill of rights) law Nationwide or just in CA? Do you know if it applies only once you have a short sale or modification…Continue
Started this discussion. Last reply by Russ Trinidad May 13, 2013. 6 Replies 0 Likes
Hi im getting ready to start a BOA short sale. This property has 3 owners on title and 1 of which is deceased. Title was held as Joint Tenants. My question is does anyone know if BOA will pay for the…Continue
Started this discussion. Last reply by TOP END Properties Feb 27, 2013. 3 Replies 0 Likes
Hi I have an out of state investor that might get HAFA approval. I really don’t know the benefits of a non-owner occupied seller going HAFA. Please help.Continue
Posted on August 14, 2013 at 6:05pm 2 Comments 0 Likes
The auction completed yesterday (8/13/2013) and the bank (BOA) was the only bidder. The commissioner said it will take 30-45 day’s for the sell confirmation hearing.
Does anyone know if I can still initiate the property for short sale in equator or do I chalk this one up as a loss?
Thanks in advance for your comments.
Posted on August 9, 2013 at 3:35pm 3 Comments 0 Likes
Escalation help!
I have a Bank of America short sale that I initiated and uploaded the offer in Equator on 7/20/13. It is in “Held under Review” status. The commissioner told me that the auction is moving forward on 8/23/13 because it is not in “Closing Status” in equator. The Asset Manager assigned is Carlton Smith with REDC. I have tried to escalate to Short Sale Customer Service but they said that the Negotiator needs to push the offer through. I do not get any response from the…Continue
Comment Wall
You need to be a member of Short Sale Superstars to add comments!
Join Short Sale Superstars