Russ Trinidad's Page

Russ Trinidad's Discussions

1099 Investor HAFA short sale May 2013 with OCWEN - Please help.

Started this discussion. Last reply by Brian Avery Jan 30, 2014. 1 Reply

I closed an Investor HAFA short sale May 2013 with OCWEN. It was approved HAFA because the seller is a retired Military Vet. The sellers just received a 1099 for $100k for the principal short amount.…Continue

Tags: mortgage, debt, canceled, for, Tax

Duel Tracking - Nationwide?

Started this discussion. Last reply by Ron Scribner Jun 27, 2013. 2 Replies

Hi, this might be a silly question but is the New Duel Tracking (Homeowner’s bill of rights) law Nationwide or just in CA? Do you know if it applies only once you have a short  sale or modification…Continue

BOA normal approved closing fee’s.

Started this discussion. Last reply by Russ Trinidad May 13, 2013. 6 Replies

Hi im getting ready to start a BOA short sale. This property has 3 owners on title and 1 of which is deceased. Title was held as Joint Tenants. My question is does anyone know if BOA will pay for the…Continue

Out of state investor HAFA eligible? Why?

Started this discussion. Last reply by TOP END Properties Feb 27, 2013. 3 Replies

Hi I have an out of state investor that might get HAFA approval. I really don’t know the benefits of a non-owner occupied seller going HAFA. Please help.Continue

 

Prior to starting Pacific Realty Ventures Russ was in the Computer field. He worked as a Network Analyst Supervisor for 10 years.

Russ has been in the Real Estate and Lending industry since 1990 years now and brings an abundance of experience to the industry. He is a Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE) and Broker Price Opinion Resource (BPOR).

Russ enjoys all types of sports and is involved with many sports activities such as, racquet ball, beach volleyball, surfing, sky diving, bungee jumping, paint ball, river rafting, snowboarding, and mountain biking. Russ is also very family oriented and spends most of his time with two children and wife when he is not at work.

Auction has completed. Can I still sell the property in a short sale?

Posted on August 14, 2013 at 6:05pm 2 Comments

The auction completed yesterday (8/13/2013) and the bank (BOA) was the only bidder. The commissioner said it will take 30-45 day’s for the sell confirmation hearing.  

 

Does anyone know if I can still initiate the property for short sale in equator or do I chalk this one up as a loss?

 

Thanks in advance for your comments.

BOA Escalation Help! Auction is 8/23/2013.

Posted on August 9, 2013 at 3:35pm 3 Comments

Escalation help!

I have a Bank of America short sale that I initiated and uploaded the offer in Equator on 7/20/13. It is in “Held under Review” status. The commissioner told me that the auction is moving forward on 8/23/13 because it is not in “Closing Status” in equator. The Asset Manager assigned is Carlton Smith with REDC. I have tried to escalate to Short Sale Customer Service but they said that the Negotiator needs to push the offer through. I do not get any response from the…

Continue

