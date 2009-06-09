Ronald Hood's Page

My Company NeighborHOOD & Commercial REO Real Estate Services, LLC is based in Houston, Texas. The firm provides REO Broker Listing & Project Property Management services to leaders in the industry by providing a full spectrum of REO services ranging from BPO reports to property management, listing and short sales. While the firm focuses on distressed, bank owned property sales and asset management, traditional realty services and new builds are available. Clients include investors, banks, finance companies, hedge funds and private equity firms.
REO Services: REO listing, BPO/BOV reports in 24hrs, Property Values on Target, occupancy checks, Weekly Property Inspections, Frequent Closing Updates, Open Houses, Team of Contractors for Bids/Repairs, evictions, re-key, coordinate rehab projects.
Asset management extends beyond residential and encompasses the following: apartments and condominiums, hotels and resorts, industrial and warehouse facilities, mixed-use projects, office buildings, residential developments, Retail malls and shopping centers.
We help potential investment clients understand residential & commercial expenses, income streams, leases, and property level financial statements. In our Asset Management model we maintain relationships with asset tenants, outside contractors, internal staff and oversee leasing brokers and marketing initiatives.
We work closely with our clients to ensure that their real estate strategy supports their overall business objectives. Our wide-ranging transactional experience on both sides of the table gives us an unrivalled perspective on the opportunities and risks involved in a given sale or purchase. We stay focused on our clients' goals and work closely with them to allocate risk appropriately, ensure the soundness of each BPO report, transaction, and close the deal swiftly and successfully.
Comment Wall
You need to be a member of Short Sale Superstars to add comments!
Short Sale Superstars, LLC and www.ShortSaleSuperstars.com does not endorse the real estate agents, loan officers, attorneys, real estate brokers and other participants listed on this site. These real estate profiles, blogs, blog entries and forums are provided here as a courtesy to our visitors to help them make an informed decision when buying or selling a short sale. Short Sale Superstars, LLC takes no responsibility for the content on these pages that are written by the members of this community.
Comment Wall
You need to be a member of Short Sale Superstars to add comments!
Join Short Sale Superstars