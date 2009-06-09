Norberto Villanueva's Page

A licensed real estate broker since 2002, Norberto earned Employing Level Broker status in 2008 and is an experienced loan Solicitor who understands how to use creative financing techniques to provide real estate solutions. A seasoned acquisitions analyst, regularly underwriting single-family, commercial, and multi-family projects for investor clients and his own development activity. Certified in short sales, foreclosures, and bank-owned properties (REO), his focus is on providing quality solutions for buyers and sellers with best-in-class service.
Born in Santurce, Puerto Rico, and raised in the Bronx, NY, Norberto served in the Navy for six years after high school, where he learned how to repair, maintain, and operate sonar equipment and underwater fire control systems. Using that experience, Norberto obtained a foothold in technology, telecommunications, and information technology, he likes to think he’s technically savvy and is prone to confuse others with excessive geek speak.
A family man, Norberto has been married for over 30 years to his wife Lisa, together having raised three young men aged 26 – 31. In his spare time, Norberto enjoys listening to a broad range of musical genres, (is relearning his joy for) bicycling, enjoys a good laugh. and believes pizza should be eaten folded in half.
Excited to work with Vylla Home, Norberto is eager to create long-term relationships helping others save for the long term with real estate, creating wealth for themselves and their loved ones along the way.
Comment Wall
You need to be a member of Short Sale Superstars to add comments!
Short Sale Superstars, LLC and www.ShortSaleSuperstars.com does not endorse the real estate agents, loan officers, attorneys, real estate brokers and other participants listed on this site. These real estate profiles, blogs, blog entries and forums are provided here as a courtesy to our visitors to help them make an informed decision when buying or selling a short sale. Short Sale Superstars, LLC takes no responsibility for the content on these pages that are written by the members of this community.
Comment Wall
You need to be a member of Short Sale Superstars to add comments!
Join Short Sale Superstars