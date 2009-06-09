Norberto Villanueva
  • Colorado
Share on Facebook
Share on Facebook MySpace
  • Blog Posts
  • Discussions
  • Groups
 

Norberto Villanueva's Page

Latest Activity

Norberto Villanueva is now a member of Short Sale Superstars
Tuesday
Welcome Them!

Profile Information

First Name
Norberto
Last Name
Villanueva
Are you a...
Agent
State
Colorado
City
La Junta
My Profile
A licensed real estate broker since 2002, Norberto earned Employing Level Broker status in 2008 and is an experienced loan Solicitor who understands how to use creative financing techniques to provide real estate solutions. A seasoned acquisitions analyst, regularly underwriting single-family, commercial, and multi-family projects for investor clients and his own development activity. Certified in short sales, foreclosures, and bank-owned properties (REO), his focus is on providing quality solutions for buyers and sellers with best-in-class service.

Born in Santurce, Puerto Rico, and raised in the Bronx, NY, Norberto served in the Navy for six years after high school, where he learned how to repair, maintain, and operate sonar equipment and underwater fire control systems. Using that experience, Norberto obtained a foothold in technology, telecommunications, and information technology, he likes to think he’s technically savvy and is prone to confuse others with excessive geek speak.

A family man, Norberto has been married for over 30 years to his wife Lisa, together having raised three young men aged 26 – 31. In his spare time, Norberto enjoys listening to a broad range of musical genres, (is relearning his joy for) bicycling, enjoys a good laugh. and believes pizza should be eaten folded in half.

Excited to work with Vylla Home, Norberto is eager to create long-term relationships helping others save for the long term with real estate, creating wealth for themselves and their loved ones along the way.

Comment Wall

You need to be a member of Short Sale Superstars to add comments!

Join Short Sale Superstars

  • No comments yet!
 
 
 

Members

© 2023   Created by Brett Goldsmith.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service

********************************** like buttons ************************