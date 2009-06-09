Nicole Espinosa's Page

Nicole Espinosa
  Tx
  • jimmy white

HomeLoan Serv

Started this discussion. Last reply by Brett Goldsmith Jun 4. 1 Reply

We are having trouble with this lender in getting anything done. We have 5 listings with them specifically and have gotten nowhere. It feels like a flashback to 2012 where they "Didnt get the…Continue

Cornerstone Home Lending...help

Started Feb 13, 2019 0 Replies

Does anyone have any contacts there? The loss mit/short sale department doesn't take calls. its been 3 weeks of us calling every day and not even able to escalate. They just keep saying they will…Continue

Value Disputes

Started this discussion. Last reply by Brett Goldsmith Jan 23, 2019. 2 Replies

It seems like it is getting more and more challenging to get lenders to reconsider value. Is anyone doing anything different or I guess I should be asking what are you doing thats working for re…Continue

Mastermind Group

Started this discussion. Last reply by Ben Benita Apr 23, 2018. 11 Replies

Would anyone be interested in putting together a short sale mastermind group? I know everyone is in different states but we could come up with a central place to meet?So many real estate masterminds,…Continue

 

Nicole Espinosa posted a status
"I have a SS referral in Hopkinsville, KY and Abington, PA. Looking for an awesome person that can fully take over from start to finish."
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Brett Goldsmith replied to Nicole Espinosa's discussion HomeLoan Serv
"Is this a smaller servicing? Don't think I've ran across them over the years. I'm sure you have already, but have you spoken to a floor manager or the assigned reps supervisor to see if you can establish a more reliable POC? I tried…"
Jun 4
Brett Goldsmith liked Nicole Espinosa's discussion HomeLoan Serv
Jun 4
First Name
Nicole
Last Name
Espinosa
Are you a...
Agent
State
Tx
City
Frisco

