Migdalia Perez
  • Florida
Share on Facebook
Share
  • Blog Posts
  • Discussions
  • Groups
 

Migdalia Perez's Page

Latest Activity

Migdalia Perez is now a member of Short Sale Superstars
25 minutes ago
Welcome Them!

Profile Information

First Name
Migdalia
Last Name
Perez
Are you a...
3rd Party Negotiator
State
Florida
City
Kissimmee, Miami
My Profile
Over 20 years of Real Estate and Financing experience.
Fifteen years of experience in short sale negotiations.
Bilingual.
Worked for several years in Banking as Credit Analyst and as Loan Documentation specialists.

Comment Wall

You need to be a member of Short Sale Superstars to add comments!

Join Short Sale Superstars

  • No comments yet!
 
 
 

Members

© 2021   Created by Brett Goldsmith.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service

********************************** like buttons ************************