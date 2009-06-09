John Treadwell's Page

John Treadwell
  • Male
  • Reno
  • United States
  • Nevada
BOA (investor) 3 times the appraisal

Last reply by John Treadwell Jul 20, 2012.

Here one for everyone ,we have a 66 arce parcal 2 miles off the grid ,and over half of the land is rock ,no power(solar only) ,and a naurtal spring is the source of water, was listed at 75,000 ,got a…Continue

Franklin Credit

Started Jan 17, 2011 0 Replies

Anyone dealing with them, I have them on 2nd lender ,and they are trying to cut the commission to 4% from 1st lender approved 6% ,and buyers closing , It doesn't affect there net at all ,but they…Continue

 

John Treadwell posted a status
"Have done a few hundred short sale ,slow now but coming back I am licensed in Nevada and Calif. Mostly in Reno/ Sparks area"
1 hour ago
I'm a Nevada/Calif. Realtor and for the last 12+ years have been doing short Sales and by end of the month will have closed 40+ and 20 more working to date
I have seen a lot of what banks will do !! Hope to learn from and share with some too. Short Sales have slow down now in the market. I work in South lake Tahoe ,Ca. and Reno/Sparks Nv.

High Appraisals

Posted on December 2, 2010

Ok In the last 2 weeks have had 3 BPO's or Appraisals come back 20,000 to 30,000. over the market comps,and lenders asking for 88% of the amount to there Net. Which is higher than any comps even in the last year here in Nevada.
Anyone one else seeing this new trend starting to happen?

