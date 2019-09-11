Estelia Mesimer PA's Page

Estelia is the epitome of hard work, high energy and integrity. She is a native of Colombia (SA), where she attended The Center for Engineering and Architecture in Cali and obtained a degree in Architectural Design. Estelia has been active in the real estate business since 1999.
Estelia is a recognized Top Producer in Pinellas County and a Mega Million Producer since 2000. She has earned her CIPS, GRI, ABR-Resort Property Specialist and GPS (Global Property Specialist) and Luxury Homes Specialist designations and is an accredited Buyer Representative.
Giving back to the community, especially to those in need, is a priority for Estelia. She is a member of All Children’s Hospital Evening Guild, the St. Petersburg Women’s Chamber of Commerce, St. Petersburg Preservation, Pinellas Association of Retarded Children (PARC) and is Past President of the Bayway Isles Ladies Association. Estelia is a proud mother of two children and is often seen around town with Angel, her adorable Yorkie.
