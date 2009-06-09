Deirdre Virvo
  • CT
Share on Facebook
Share
  • Blog Posts
  • Discussions
  • Groups
 

Deirdre Virvo's Page

Latest Activity

Deirdre Virvo is now a member of Short Sale Superstars
28 minutes ago
Welcome Them!

Profile Information

First Name
Deirdre
Last Name
Virvo
Are you a...
Investor
State
CT
City
Stamford
My Profile
CT Short sale debt negotiator for the past 14 years. We have negotiated more than 1000 short sales in the past 14 years.

Comment Wall

You need to be a member of Short Sale Superstars to add comments!

Join Short Sale Superstars

  • No comments yet!
 
 
 

Members

© 2020   Created by Brett Goldsmith.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service

********************************** like buttons ************************