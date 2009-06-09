Carolyn A Fernandes's Page

KNOWLEDGE
As a dedicated Realtor, I am qualified to guide you in the process of selling, buying or renting your home. I believe in using my skills in finance, contracts, negotiation and marketing to your best advantage.
INTEGRITY
Selling, buying or renting a home is one of the most important transactions in the lives of many people. Because of that, it is important that you work with someone you trust and feel is a market expert with integrity. People trust me with their most-valuable asset. It's a responsibility I take very seriously. I know that your success is my success.
LOCAL EXPERTISE
I offer local expertise in a home market tailored to meet your needs. I have practiced as a local licensed Realtor since May, 2003. I know the neighborhoods, schools, market conditions, zoning regulations and local economy. I will do the leg work, keeping you up-to-date with new listings and conditions as they impact the market. I will make the process as pleasurable and stress-free an experience for you as I possibly can.
SUCCESS
I don't measure my success through awards received or achievements, but through the satisfaction of my clients. Whether you are looking to buy or sell your home, I will provide sound and trustworthy advice to help you achieve your real estate goals.
Let me guide you through the complexities of buying or selling your home, eliminating hassles and stress. I look forward to working with you.
Specialties
Residential (Traditional/Short Sale Specialist/Foreclosures)
Professional Affiliations
• Greater Bridgeport Board of Realtors
• Connecticut Association of Realtors
• National Association of Realtors
• National Notary Association
. Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource
Certification
