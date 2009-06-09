brenda rogers's Page

brenda rogers
  Female
  Plano, TX
  United States
  Texas
HAFA INCENTIVE - Can Borrower/seller Elect Not To Receive The $3,000 Incentive?

Started this discussion. Last reply by Minna Reid Jan 16, 2012. 22 Replies

Does anyone know if the Borrower/Seller can elect not to receive the $3,000 incentive to contribute either to buyer closing costs or just to effectively increase the net and lower the sale…Continue

 

brenda rogers posted a status
"Looking for any information on Mr. Cooper I can find. Higher-up contacts would be amazing to have. Thanks!"
58 minutes ago
My Profile
CDPE, SFR, CSSP, 5-STAR CERTIFIED SHORT SALE AGENT, CSSG

Brenda is a Dallas area native which gives her a distinct advantage when it comes to being familiar with life and residential real estate in Dallas, Collin, Denton and Tarrant counties.

Brenda has many years of experience in the Dallas area business and corporate arena bringing her finely-honed negotiating skills and sales expertise into the residential real estate market where she is able to ensure that the real estate needs of her clients are met from start to finish.
Integrity is the hallmark of her personal and business philosophies
A strong work ethic gives her the drive to excel and gives her the ability to be dependable and reliable in the service of her clients to an unparalleled degree.
Check out my website a http://www.brogershomes.com
Please feel free to call Brenda at 972-567-1921

As of January 1, 2012, Brenda is a Keller Williams Mega Agent

2006-2011
Coldwell Banker Premier Club 2006-2007-2008-2009-2010-2011
Coldwell Banker International Sterling Society 2008 Coldwell Banker International Diamond Society 2009

Associatons and Memberships:
Member of the Collin County Association of Realtors
Member of the National Association of Realtors
Member of the Texas Association of Realtors Member, Certified Short Sale Specialist Network - Preferred Partner
Certified Sellers Representative, Certified Short-Sale Professional, S.F.R.

Qualifications
100% Success Rate in Obtaining Lender Approval on Short Sales since 2006
Experience and skills required to navigate the complexities of a short sale transaction and obtain lender approval on short sales
Strong work ethic with "failure is not an option" approach to getting the job done.
Texas Native
Specialties
SHORT SALES - HARDSHIP SALES
PRE-FORECLOSURES
PRE-OWNED RESALE
ACCREDITED SELLER REPRESENTATIVE
STRONG SELLERS AGENT
DISTRISSED PROPERTIES

At 10:58am on November 30, 2011, Janie Howard said…

I would love to hear from you about what you know and how I can expedite.

At 11:28am on October 14, 2011, Jim Stewart said…

Hi Brenda,

Unfortunately, no, I don't have.  When I started my Everhome short sale last year there was no group on SSSS so I started it but their process changed dramatically even from the time that I started to the time I got it closed.  They tried to make me go through a 3rd party negotiation company that I believe they ultimately fired and brought all of the short sales back in house.  Once they got them back they realized that our deal was FHA and never should have gone to the 3rd party in the first place.  All of my forms were either for the 3rd party negotiator which no longer is involved or standard FHA forms.  You might try to contact Linda Yoder though.  She is a member of the Everhome group and is just getting started with an Everhome short sale. She just happens to be an agent in my market and called me the other day about the one she is working on.  She may have more info than me.  Sorry I couldn't help more!  Thanks!

At 1:05pm on October 9, 2011, Celeste ODea said…

Keep me posted on your success and keep up the good work.

 
 
 

