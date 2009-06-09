Amy Martin's Page

Amy Martin
How To Negotiate a 2nd Lien HELOC Short Sale once outsourced or collection agencies?

Posted on July 19, 2010 at 2:37pm 1 Comment

I have a 2nd HELOC, not a purchase money which is now with Focus Management Group, originally with Wells Fargo. Having a tough time getting a buyer that will come out with substanstial amount. My seller will not come out with no monies (unemployed) nor settle with a promissory note. BofA as the 1st position will only give $3,000.00. Am I on a deadlock here?…

Continue

At 10:55am on April 29, 2011, Debi Braulik said…

Hi Amy. New here to SSSS. I searched and yours was the only PennyMac reference I found. and I didn't find any replies. How did your short go (you asked about them Sept 17th)? I'm about 1/3 of the way in. They've been great and responsive so far. However, I just got assigned a negotiator last week and seem to have hit a brick wall. Thanks. I would appreciate your input. :) Debi

 

At 10:53am on February 10, 2011, Jana Reyes said…

Hi Amy,

Central Mortgage was very helpful on my short sale.  Try calling 1-800-366-2132 ext 5609.  And faxing to 501-716-5763.  Good luck!!!

At 3:49pm on November 12, 2010, Brigitte Powell said…
Hey Amy, here is the first fax I sent it to #866-969-0103 that is the "SET-UP" department fax number.....then I was told by Ebonie D. Jones to fax it to this number #866-359-1975. Make sure all the papers have the loan number on the bottom right hand side (didn't have to tell you that huh? :-) ..). Now Ebonie D. Jones is the "work director" for Veterans Affairs and Deed in Lieu Liquidation and her number is 704-383-0748 ......YOU may not want her, so I have included HER manager's email address in case this might be helpful to you Kimberly.a.humphreys@wellsfargo.com . I would fax it to the second number and then also email Ms humphreys
At 3:47pm on September 28, 2010, Kynse L. Agles CDPE said…
You can submit a HAFA before you have an offer. Make sure you get extensions if your approval expires. I can always be emailed if you have HAFA questions at kynse@caperealtyinc.com
At 10:50am on September 24, 2010, AMY GERRISH said…
Hi Amy,
they should send you a form with 5 questions. In addition to answering the questions I also attached a current cma and answered the questions stating all the negative market activity (lack of buyers after the $8000 tax credit. Because of the lack of buyers inventory went up and prices went down over the summer.) The negotiator was really discouraging, telling us it would take 4 weeks, blah blah blah. But it didn't.
 
 
 

