Amy Martin's Page

I have a 2nd HELOC, not a purchase money which is now with Focus Management Group, originally with Wells Fargo. Having a tough time getting a buyer that will come out with substanstial amount. My seller will not come out with no monies (unemployed) nor settle with a promissory note. BofA as the 1st position will only give $3,000.00. Am I on a deadlock here?… Continue
Hi Amy. New here to SSSS. I searched and yours was the only PennyMac reference I found. and I didn't find any replies. How did your short go (you asked about them Sept 17th)? I'm about 1/3 of the way in. They've been great and responsive so far. However, I just got assigned a negotiator last week and seem to have hit a brick wall. Thanks. I would appreciate your input. :) Debi
Hey Amy, here is the first fax I sent it to #866-969-0103 that is the "SET-UP" department fax number.....then I was told by Ebonie D. Jones to fax it to this number #866-359-1975. Make sure all the papers have the loan number on the bottom right hand side (didn't have to tell you that huh? :-) ..). Now Ebonie D. Jones is the "work director" for Veterans Affairs and Deed in Lieu Liquidation and her number is 704-383-0748 ......YOU may not want her, so I have included HER manager's email address in case this might be helpful to you Kimberly.a.humphreys@wellsfargo.com . I would fax it to the second number and then also email Ms humphreys
Hi Amy,
they should send you a form with 5 questions. In addition to answering the questions I also attached a current cma and answered the questions stating all the negative market activity (lack of buyers after the $8000 tax credit. Because of the lack of buyers inventory went up and prices went down over the summer.) The negotiator was really discouraging, telling us it would take 4 weeks, blah blah blah. But it didn't.
Central Mortgage was very helpful on my short sale. Try calling 1-800-366-2132 ext 5609. And faxing to 501-716-5763. Good luck!!!
