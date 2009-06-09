Ada E Sanchez
  • NC
Share on Facebook
Share
  • Blog Posts
  • Discussions
  • Groups
 

Ada E Sanchez's Page

Latest Activity

Ada E Sanchez is now a member of Short Sale Superstars
28 minutes ago
Welcome Them!

Profile Information

First Name
Ada
Last Name
Sanchez
Are you a...
Agent
State
NC
City
High Point
My Profile
I have been in the Real Estate Industry since 1993. I have done Short Sales since 2005 for Residential and also Commercial. Enjoy helping sellers negotiate with the bank on the S/S and also help them get funds for them to relocate out of the current home.

Comment Wall

You need to be a member of Short Sale Superstars to add comments!

Join Short Sale Superstars

  • No comments yet!
 
 
 

Members

© 2022   Created by Brett Goldsmith.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service

********************************** like buttons ************************