What can I expect?

Hi fellow superstars.

I will be opening my first file with a WF Home Equity Line as the second. I have not worked with WF before and the home equity short sale department says they do not work with equator.

The seller is in Southern California. The equity line is at $99,275. We have multiple offers on the property and will be able to pay off 90% of the first. The first is with B of A. The hardship is excellent, divorce, relocation and job loss.

Can you give me an idea of what to expect from them in terms of time frames, negotiations, etc. On the HUD1 initial estimate what would you put for paying the 2nd?

Beth Walsh