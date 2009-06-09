USDA Rural Housing Loans

USDA Short Sale Information

Click the button to hire a Superstar in your area

These loans are handled through the servicer. Just check to see how they are handling the submission.

In order for a loan to be considered for a pre-foreclosure sale, the loan

must be in default (delinquent) for more than 30 days at the time the

pre-foreclosure sale is closed.

Agency pre-approval is required for non-occupant borrowers

when it is verified that the need to vacate is related to the cause

of the default (job loss, transfer, divorce, death).

PFS is not available to borrowers who have abandoned their

mortgage obligation despite their continued ability to pay.

****Properties that have sustained serious damage (from fire, flood,

earthquake, tornado, or other man made or natural disasters) should

not be considered for PFS if the cost of repair exceeds 10 percent of

the As Repaired appraised value.

The documentation requirements for a pre-foreclosure sale differ

depending on the type of borrower.

Employee in a private or public organization

Letter from borrower outlining failure to pay/hardship

Current pay-stub

BPO/appraisal

Sales contract/HUD-1 Settlement Statement, and

Credit report.

Self Employed

Year-to-date profit and loss statement

Previous year’s profit and loss statement, and

Previous year’s signed tax return.

USDA PFS Guidelines.pdf

Here's a link if you need to locate a local office.

http://www.rurdev.usda.gov/recd_map.html

USDA Value Dispute Form.pdf

USDA Loss Mit Guide.pdf

BofA USDA SS Packet.pdf

USDA Is a Tough Collector When Mortgages Go Bad

http://online.wsj.com/article/SB10001424052702304371504577406002591760584.html