USDA Rural Housing Loans

Website: http://www.rurdev.usda.gov/rhs/
These loans are handled through the servicer. Just check to see how they are handling the submission.
In order for a loan to be considered for a pre-foreclosure sale, the loan
must be in default (delinquent) for more than 30 days at the time the
pre-foreclosure sale is closed.
Agency pre-approval is required for non-occupant borrowers
when it is verified that the need to vacate is related to the cause
of the default (job loss, transfer, divorce, death).
PFS is not available to borrowers who have abandoned their
mortgage obligation despite their continued ability to pay.
****Properties that have sustained serious damage (from fire, flood,
earthquake, tornado, or other man made or natural disasters) should
not be considered for PFS if the cost of repair exceeds 10 percent of
the As Repaired appraised value.
The documentation requirements for a pre-foreclosure sale differ
depending on the type of borrower.
Employee in a private or public organization
Letter from borrower outlining failure to pay/hardship
Current pay-stub
BPO/appraisal
Sales contract/HUD-1 Settlement Statement, and
Credit report.
Self Employed
Year-to-date profit and loss statement
Previous year’s profit and loss statement, and
Previous year’s signed tax return.
Here's a link if you need to locate a local office.
http://www.rurdev.usda.gov/recd_map.html
http://online.wsj.com/article/SB10001424052702304371504577406002591760584.html
Started by Sheila Vardakis. Last reply by Dot Nicklus Jun 16, 2017. 1 Reply 1 Like
I have been told these are different than the guaranteed loans so would love someone brains to pick on this pleaseeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee. thanks :)Continue
Started by Melanie Yarberry. Last reply by Melanie Yarberry Mar 10, 2016. 2 Replies 0 Likes
We are working on a USDA short sale with Chase and the file has been declined & closed multiple times. It was closed for "voluntary hardship" because the seller moved out of state to find work…Continue
Started by Glenda Sher. Last reply by Carrie Fairman Feb 24, 2015. 5 Replies 0 Likes
Does anyone have any ideas on how to escalate a file that was denied by USDA?Serviced by Chase. Chase says investor denied due to borrower lack of hardship. Totally ridiculous. They refused her many…Continue
@sheila
What are your questions? I've completed quite a few USDA short sales.
310-564-6389
hi guys...........got a question. I have a USDA Direct loan that needs to do a short sale. the situation is extremely gloom for this homeowner. I have found info for short sales that pertains to the guaranteed loans but not for direct loans. I would love if someone here has done one and can help answer some questions I have. Thanks!
MINIMUM NET PERCENTAGE?...............Is there a standard percentage used by USDA is calculating an acceptable minimum net (similar to what is done with VA or FHA loans)?............Thanks.
USDA Direct Loans (where there is NO SERVICER) follows different rules and regulations. With a direct loan, we have never seen a waiver of deficiency when the approval letter is issued. Typically, about 90 days after the sale, USDA issues a demand letter for payment... At this time, the borrower needs to send another workout package requesting a waiver of deficiency. All of our clients have received a waiver of deficiency at that time. We have not had any clients needing to repay the debt. Chad.
from a 2013 Guide -
Pre-Foreclosure Sale (referred to as a “short sale”) - Allows borrowers in default to sell their home and use the proceeds to satisfy the mortgage debt, even if the proceeds are less than the amount owed. This option can only be extended to a borrower who is in default due to a verified involuntary inability to pay.20 Agency pre-approval is required for non- occupant borrowers when it is verified that the need to vacate is related to the cause of the default (job loss, transfer, divorce, or death) and the reason for default must be permanent. However, a short sale is not available to borrowers who have abandoned their mortgage obligation, despite their continued ability to pay. A borrower, who successfully sells the property, securing the loan using the short sale option, is relieved of the mortgage obligation. In addition, the borrower shall not be pursued for deficiency judgments by either the lender or the agency.
This is a new guide keep in mind (dated 9.15). I'm not sure if their guidelines were the same when they sent your client their demand letter.
A borrower who successfully sells the property securing the loan using the PFS option is relieved of the mortgage obligation. The borrower shall not be pursued for deficiency judgments by either the servicer or the Agency.
https://usdalinc.sc.egov.usda.gov/docs/rd/sfh/3555/DocumentationAnd...
Geno, what did the short sale approval letter say about the deficiency?
I completed a direct USDA SS about a year ago.
I submitted a pre-approval for waiver of obligation in a non-judicial state. Waiver of obligation was denied by USDA. I explained to the Home Owner and to the "USDA servicer" that they could remain in the house and get foreclosed on and be automatically released from the first lien obligation. The Home Owner wanted to proceed with the SS.
90 days after close of escrow, USDA sent demand for remainder of short fall. Client was forced into BK.
DO WE NEED AN OFFER TO BEGIN SS PROCESS?
Is it necessary to have a buyer's offer to begin the USDA short sale process? Or, is there a retention/waterfall review similar to an FHA mortgage? Thanks
