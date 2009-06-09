Short Sale Information For TD Bank

Letter of Authorization Fax Number: 207-317-4813

Short Sale Department: 1-800-742-2651 ext 7616



SHORT SALE INITIATION: Call 800-222-5522



****Riverside loans also belong to TD Bank

TD Bank Short Sale Documents List.pdf

REQUIRED DOCS:

· TD Bank Financial Analysis Worksheet

· Tax Returns (Last 2 years)

· Bank Account Statements (Last 60 days, all accounts, all pages)

· Pay Stubs (Last 60 days)

· Hardship Letter

· 3rd Party Authorization

FORMS:

· TD Bank Short Sale Financial Analysis Worksheet: http://www.shortsalesinct.com/banks/tdbank/

TD Bank Financial Worksheet.pdf

CONTACTS:

· Loan Payment Solutions (Phone): 800-222-5522

· Loan Payment Solutions (Email): http://www.tdbank.com/net/loanrepaymentcontact_us.aspx