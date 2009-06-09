TD Bank

Information

TD Bank

Information For TD Bank Short Sales.

Members: 17
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Short Sale Information For TD Bank

Click the button to hire a Short Sale Agent Superstar in your area

 

Letter of Authorization Fax Number: 207-317-4813
Short Sale Department: 1-800-742-2651 ext 7616

SHORT SALE INITIATION:  Call 800-222-5522


****Riverside loans also belong to TD Bank

 TD Bank Short Sale Documents List.pdf

REQUIRED DOCS:

· TD Bank Financial Analysis Worksheet
· Tax Returns (Last 2 years)
· Bank Account Statements (Last 60 days, all accounts, all pages)
· Pay Stubs (Last 60 days)
· Hardship Letter
· 3rd Party Authorization

 

FORMS:
· TD Bank Short Sale Financial Analysis Worksheet: http://www.shortsalesinct.com/banks/tdbank/

 TD Bank Financial Worksheet.pdf

CONTACTS:

· Loan Payment Solutions (Phone): 800-222-5522

· Loan Payment Solutions (Email): http://www.tdbank.com/net/loanrepaymentcontact_us.aspx

 

Discussion Forum

SAFEGUARD CHANGE LOCKS

Started by BARBARA WING Mar 20, 2014. 0 Replies

I am looking for anyone who was vandalized by Safeguard when they were authorized by the bank to change the locks...I want to start a class action lawsuit against Safeguard (and the banks authorizing…Continue

TD Second Lien

Started by Ellen R. Faulkner. Last reply by Gretta Alvarez Mar 15, 2013. 2 Replies

We have a shortsale with TD as the 2nd lienholder.  I just heard from the negotiator that TD Bank only allows a 5% broker commission on short sales. Does anyone have experience with TD?  I am not…Continue

Comment Wall

Comment

You need to be a member of TD Bank to add comments!

Comment by Shayna M. Bechtel on May 22, 2013 at 1:16pm

Document submission email address:  [email protected]

Comment by Gretta Alvarez on November 28, 2012 at 1:40pm

Hello Superstars! Wondering if any of you have any escalation contacts or tips for us? File submitted (1.5 mil) in Sept... Interior BPO still not complete, phone rep's seem like they are on tranquilizers! Any help appreciated!!

[email protected]

 

Members (17)

 
 
 

Members

© 2020   Created by Brett Goldsmith.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service

********************************** like buttons ************************