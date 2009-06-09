Click the button to hire a Short Sale Agent Superstar in your area
Letter of Authorization Fax Number: 207-317-4813
Short Sale Department: 1-800-742-2651 ext 7616
SHORT SALE INITIATION: Call 800-222-5522
****Riverside loans also belong to TD Bank
TD Bank Short Sale Documents List.pdf
REQUIRED DOCS:
· TD Bank Financial Analysis Worksheet
· Tax Returns (Last 2 years)
· Bank Account Statements (Last 60 days, all accounts, all pages)
· Pay Stubs (Last 60 days)
· Hardship Letter
· 3rd Party Authorization
FORMS:
· TD Bank Short Sale Financial Analysis Worksheet: http://www.shortsalesinct.com/banks/tdbank/
TD Bank Financial Worksheet.pdf
CONTACTS:
· Loan Payment Solutions (Phone): 800-222-5522
· Loan Payment Solutions (Email): http://www.tdbank.com/net/loanrepaymentcontact_us.aspx
Document submission email address: [email protected]
