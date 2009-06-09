SPS Select Portfolio Servicing, inc

For Short Sale - Overview

Homeowners interested in pursuing a short sale, can call 888-818-6032 to speak with a Loan Servicing Representatives

To speak to a Loan Servicing Representative to Help you with answers to your questions regarding the status or history of your account call please call 888-818-6032

Representatives are available

Monday through Thursday from 8:00 AM to 11:00 PM, Eastern Time.

Friday from 8:00 AM to 9:00 PM, and Saturday from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM,Eastern Time.