Incredibly nice and accessible people. Contact was Monica phone (800) 306-6059 fax (720) 241-7526 SLS Customer Resolution.
Website: https://www.sls.net/default.aspx
Location: Littleton, CO
Members: 166
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Started by Neil L. 1 hour ago. 0 Replies 0 Likes
Does anyone have a way to get out of SLS forcing us to use Auction.com when we already have a buyer and a contract in place? The Seller can't legally get out of the contract so I don't see how the…Continue
Tags: sls, auction, auction.com
Started by Kelly W. Maynard. Last reply by Theresa Rossignol Sep 5, 2017. 9 Replies 0 Likes
Hello,I am about to take a short sale listing tomorrow where the first and only lien is with Specialized Loan Services LLC. I have noticed that many of the members in this forum have SLS as a 2nd. …Continue
Started by Barbara A. Reagan Jun 17, 2015. 0 Replies 0 Likes
Unbelievable. I had a listing in the Richmond area that has been under contract for a year - seller lives in Japan. SLS holds both first & second - but, according to them, even though it is the…Continue
Started by Amber Castonguay Feb 25, 2014. 0 Replies 0 Likes
We have had 4 offers on a property that SLS is servicing, the house has broken water pipes, SLS first said the Investor wouldn't take less than $330,000, the offer is in the $170,000's. I had to do…Continue
Comment
DOES ANYONE OUT THERE HAVE ESCALATION CONTACTS WITH SLS.
My experience with SLS has been a mix of good and bad. They are inconsistent with the things they say over the phone. I called them the first time and the negotiator told me that the VA Award Letter that my client submitted was sufficient. The next time I called, another person told me it was not. I called a third time to verify and lo and behold, they ended up closing the entire file because of my "failure to submit documents". I was furious! I had to reopen the file and have it reassigned.
I just got an approval today, so everything went OK. However, you really have to be on top of them and call them often to make sure that they are indeed working on the file. I myself was looking for an escalation number to no avail. It doesn't help that negotiators do not have personal emails. They have a common email which is [email protected] Overall, SLS really isn't one of the best servicers to deal with
I too am looking for an updated escalation contact. They have been downright horrible to deal with. After more than 3 months they have abandoned the file and are now requesting a new RMA package despite the fact that I spoke with someone last week that confirmed all documents were in! Please help. It took them 6 months to approve the last offer but buyer walked due to the length of time.
Need a contact to escalate a short sale with SLS-have had contract since July 2014, seller lives in Japan, Japan banks do not produce normal bank statements-also bank docs are in yen-have put on the cover sheets and bank "statements" taht have been sent have had the currency conversion on there, but they say it is unacceptable. Buyer keeps hanging in but sooner or later they will walk. Any escalation help is greatly appreciated. Thanks.
Does anyone have an escalation contact with SLS? All of the paperwork has been submitted and we have a contract that exceeds their appraised value. I'm getting the run-around and can't get a supervisor to return my call. Any contact information would be much appreciated.
Specialized Loan Services LLC- Finally got a Short Sale Approval from Ocwen 1st and 2nd March 31, 2015 to close May 11, 2015. Today, I got a confirmation that my 2nd lien got transferred to Specialized Loan Services!!!!! I immediately got my borrower call for verbal authorization so I can get in contact with them. Has anyone experienced this? Please show me the quickest possible way to make them honor my Ocwen Approval Letter and if you have good contacts for me to make sure it gets its right direction and no run around. Buyers have invested already, locked rates, as we are approaching our escrow closing. Please help, anyone... its been a long sleepless tiring road.......Thank you.
2014 Newest SLS Short Sale Documents Website:
Hi Everyone! Does anyone have escalation contacts with SLS? PLease share here or email me at [email protected] Im happy to return the favor, i have lots of contacts with multiple banks. I haven't worked with SLS in 3 yrs so my contacts here are old!
Anyone have a contact # other than the CS 1-800# for SLS?
Attempting a Short Sale with SLS for over a year. They did not even respond to a Qualified Written Request from the Seller. The negotiator is a person names Oscar. He flat out lied to me about his actions and falsified the file notes to state that he had tried to reach me weekly for 7 months. LoL! I have spoke with him only twice in a year. Both times, he obviously could not care less about his job or the transaction. He also lied multiple times when we spoke which I had documented. He claimed to have not left me a message one time after not being able to reach me for 7 months straight. I advised him that I am happy to print my phone records that show only 1 call from him in that time. When I asked for his weekly records, he came up with some BS that I could request them in writing and that his supervisor would back him up all the way.
This company has, so far, been extremely shady. I will not be surprised to see them under investigation by the government in the not too distant future. I will be going directly to the note holder now. Thanks for selling the servicing mid-short sale BofA!! ;-)
You need to be a member of Specialized Loan Services LLC to add comments!